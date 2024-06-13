WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: coverup | ag | contempt | congress | merrick garland | joe biden | justice

Mike Davis to Newsmax: AG Garland Protecting 'Demented Boss'

Thursday, 13 June 2024 01:24 PM EDT

The tapes of President Joe Biden talking to special counsel Robert Hur must be bad if Attorney General Merrick Garland will not turn them over, Mike Davis, the founder of the Article III Project, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"This is a political cover-up by Merrick Garland to protect his demented boss, Joe Biden," Davis told "Newsline." "He already turned over the transcripts of Robert Hur's conversation. So, you've waived privilege by turning over the transcripts, but now he's claiming that they're not going to turn over the tapes."

The House recently voted to hold Garland in contempt for his refusal to turn over the tapes.

Davis also applauded the decision to have Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Matthew Colangelo, the lead prosecutor in former President Donald Trump's criminal to testify before Congress.

"The American people need to see what’s going on here: This is a Biden hit against Trump," Davis said.

Davis pointed out the case against Trump was passed over by the prior Manhattan district attorney and federal prosecutors before Bragg decided to bring charges. Colangelo previously worked in the Department of Justice before departing to lead the case against Trump.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges in a scheme to allegedly influence the 2016 election by calling a payment to lawyer Michael Cohen a "legal expense."

The trial and subsequent conviction marked the first time a former president has been tried or convicted in a criminal case.

Thursday, 13 June 2024 01:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

