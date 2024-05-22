Fulton DA Candidate Kramer to Newsmax: Fani Willis' Claims Laughable

Courtney Kramer, a former Trump attorney challenging Democrat incumbent Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis for her seat, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the prosecutor's claim that several super PACs are supporting her is laughable.

"I giggled as you guys were playing that because I would like to know where my super PAC money is coming from," Kramer said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "If you see my disclosures, that's not true. Every donation is from here in Georgia to my knowledge. I know everybody personally there. And, of course, the local GOP is supporting me. It's a partisan primary."

Kramer has ties to former President Donald Trump's more prominent allies in Georgia, drawing campaign contributions from the state and county Republican parties, according to reports.

She said Fulton County is ready for a Republican to become its district attorney.

"I think we have not had a Republican candidate qualify [for the election] in over 30 years, and Fulton County is sick of that," Kramer said. "I decided to step in and put my name in the hat and stand up and give Fulton County a choice and a voice here. Once again, I do not have to my knowledge any super PACS behind me. At this point, I would love to know where all of her donations are coming from."

Kramer acknowledged that Fulton County is primarily Democrat, so the media is saying she will "probably" lose in November.

"But I challenge them to see the results in the polling that are going to come out in the next couple of months, especially with Fani has done the last three years," Kramer said. "We have seen corruption. We have seen dishonesty. We've seen lying, cheating all of the things that a DA is not supposed to do. We haven't seen actual criminals being prosecuted for actual crimes in Fulton County. What we've seen is her make a mockery of the legal system."

Willis, she added, "thinks she's above the rule of law," as shown in the hearings sought by Trump in an attempt to disqualify her from office over naming a man with whom she was romantically involved as a special prosecutor.

"That's very clear in her testimony right there as she was on the stand. It's very clear in her actions every single day," said Kramer. "How are we supposed to trust a DA who has taken millions of taxpayer dollars and spent them on herself? We should be having a DA who is a public servant, not one who is there to serve oneself, and that is exactly what Fani Willis is doing. She's not there to protect the people of Fulton County. She's there to protect herself."

