Lewandowski to Newsmax: Fans Here Legally Safe at Super Bowl

White House senior adviser Corey Lewandowski on Tuesday dismissed what he called paranoia from the radical left about the upcoming Super Bowl, telling Newsmax it's much ado about nothing.

Lewandowski was reacting to comments made on ABC's "The View" last week suggesting that law enforcement operations could threaten fans attending the Super Bowl, particularly during the halftime show performed by Bad Bunny.

"It's so preposterous," Lewandowski said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Anybody who's in this country legally is going to be safe.

"Every American in this country is going to be safe."

Lewandowski emphasized that the Department of Homeland Security, under President Donald Trump's direction, is focused on "taking the worst of the worst off of our streets."

"Who doesn't want that for their children?" he asked. "Maybe the people who walk around with personal security guards or travel with others to protect them don't have these concerns.

"But I can tell you, being in Chicago, being in other communities, there are real concerns about people's ability to have a free and fair society.

"So taking the worst of the worst off the streets is something the president has pledged to do, and that's what we're going to continue to do."

Turning to questions about ICE's presence at the Super Bowl, Lewandowski said the issue was being exaggerated.

"This is not news," he said. "If you are in this country illegally, you should self-deport because if you don't, we will find you.

"So if you choose to come to the Super Bowl and you're in this country illegally, there are repercussions to that — just as there are if you are in any other neighborhood in this great country."

