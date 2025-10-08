Speaker Johnson: Bad Bunny 'Terrible' Super Bowl Pick

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., ripped the NFL's selection of Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Bad Bunny as the headlining performer at February's Super Bowl, calling it a "terrible decision."

Johnson instead suggested a "role model" like country music star Lee Greenwood.

Johnson made the comments Tuesday in response to a reporter's question.

"I didn't even know who Bad Bunny was, but it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view," Johnson responded, before being asked why.

"Well, it sounds like he's not someone who appeals to a broader audience," Johnson said. "There are so many eyes on the Super Bowl — a lot of young, impressionable children — and I think, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this."

The NFL has faced backlash from conservative commentators and MAGA influencers over the halftime pick.

Bad Bunny has stirred repeated controversy with lyrics and videos that many critics call explicit and politically charged. Songs like "Safaera" and "Callaíta" feature coarse sexual content typical of reggaetón's club scene.

His tracks "El Apagón" and "Pa Ti" attacked Puerto Rican leaders and foreign investors, earning political backlash. While fans hail him as progressive and outspoken, others see his music as crude, profane, and divisive.

President Donald Trump assailed the pick as "absolutely ridiculous" in an interview with Newsmax on Monday.

"I've never heard of him," Trump said on "Greg Kelly Reports." "I don't know who he is. I don't know why they're doing it. It's crazy. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

The performer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio and who was born in Puerto Rico, previously told i-D magazine he would not perform in the U.S. due to concerns that his Spanish-language concerts could be targeted by immigration enforcement.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has vowed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will be at the Super Bowl.

"So yeah, we'll be all over that place," Noem told podcaster Benny Johnson. "We're going to enforce the law. I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they are law-abiding Americans who love this country."

Greenwood singing his patriotic song "God Bless the U.S.A." was a staple at Trump's campaign rallies during the 2024 election season.

Super Bowl LX will take place Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.