WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: turning point usa | super bowl | halftime | bad bunny

Turning Point USA Announces 'All-American' Super Bowl Halftime Show

By    |   Thursday, 09 October 2025 03:25 PM EDT

Turning Point USA announced its own Super Bowl halftime show to serve as counter programming against the official show, featuring Bad Bunny and sponsored by Apple Music.

"Huge Announcement. It's true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All-American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon. 2.8.2026," the conservative grass-roots organization posted Thursday.

A survey on the site asks respondents to select from a number of genres they'd like to hear during the show, including country, hip-hop, worship, rock or "anything in English."

The NFL is facing criticism from conservative commentators and Republican politicians, including President Donald Trump, over its Super Bowl halftime choice.

Bad Bunny, who hosted last week's season premiere of "Saturday Night Live," previously told i-D magazine he would not perform in the U.S. out of concern that his Spanish-language concerts could be targeted by immigration authorities.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Turning Point USA announced its own Super Bowl halftime show to serve as counter programming against the official show, featuring Bad Bunny and sponsored by Apple Music.
turning point usa, super bowl, halftime, bad bunny
142
2025-25-09
Thursday, 09 October 2025 03:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved