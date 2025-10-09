Turning Point USA Announces 'All-American' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Turning Point USA announced its own Super Bowl halftime show to serve as counter programming against the official show, featuring Bad Bunny and sponsored by Apple Music.

"Huge Announcement. It's true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All-American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon. 2.8.2026," the conservative grass-roots organization posted Thursday.

A survey on the site asks respondents to select from a number of genres they'd like to hear during the show, including country, hip-hop, worship, rock or "anything in English."

The NFL is facing criticism from conservative commentators and Republican politicians, including President Donald Trump, over its Super Bowl halftime choice.

Bad Bunny, who hosted last week's season premiere of "Saturday Night Live," previously told i-D magazine he would not perform in the U.S. out of concern that his Spanish-language concerts could be targeted by immigration authorities.