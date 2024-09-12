WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: corey lewandowski | newsmax | donald trump | kamala harris | debate

Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: 'Let's Wait and See' on Second Debate

Thursday, 12 September 2024 12:03 PM EDT

Trump campaign senior official Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump "had an incredible debate" against Vice President Kamala Harris and said the campaign had not yet decided whether to participate in a second one.

Trump and Harris faced off for the first time on ABC News on Tuesday night, and the Harris campaign called for a second immediately after it ended. Trump told the network late Tuesday night that his campaign would "think about that," but declined to commit.

In an appearance on "Wake Up America" Thursday morning, Lewandowski said that the Trump campaign still has not decided whether to participate in a second debate, saying, "Let's wait and see," when asked.

"What we know is that it was a three-on-one at that last debate," he said, adding that moderators "fact-checked Donald Trump … I think at least eight different times" and "fact-checked her zero."

Lewandowski also accused the moderators of having "made false statements … particularly as it relates to the issue of life and [Harris'] positions."

He added: "If we're going to have a discussion about policies, then we're happy to do that, and Donald Trump does that every single day, but what are we going to gain if the debate is going to be what it was the other night, which is Kamala Harris answers no questions, is not held accountable for any of her positions, isn't even asked any tough questions, and seems to have a three-on-one opportunity against Donald Trump?"

Lewandowski went on to say that Trump "had an incredible debate performance," saying, "When you look at his closing statement, he prosecuted the case against Kamala Harris, who said, I would do this or I would do that. It's all sunshine and rainbows, except she hasn't done any of it."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Thursday, 12 September 2024 12:03 PM
