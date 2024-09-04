Lewandowski to Newsmax: Voting for Trump Key to the Future

Trump campaign official Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Wednesday that Americans should vote for former President Donald Trump if they want economic recovery, national security, and the restoration of law and order across the country.

"Donald Trump is completely focused on making America great again," Lewandowski said "Prime News," referencing Trump's recent appearances in key states like Wisconsin and Arizona.

"The people were so loud in that place," he said, recalling a rally in Arizona.

"You juxtapose that with where Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have been hiding — in the basement for 44 days. She's done one sit-down interview for 18 minutes," he said.

He said Harris' strategy is rooted in the belief that the election will be a "referendum on Trump's personality."

"It's about the future of this country," he said.

"If you care about your economy, you better vote for Donald Trump. If you care about the safety and security of your family, Donald Trump's going to finish the border wall, where Kamala Harris called it a vanity project.

"And if you care about the safety of your family, making sure that your children aren't being shot on the streets and this violent crime, what I will call an invasion from within, there's only one person who's going to restore law and order to our streets, and that's Donald Trump," Lewandowski said.

"Let's close our border; let's give you more economic security and prosperity; and let's make a safer country for everybody."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com