Speaker Johnson to Newsmax: We'll Secure Border 'Day One'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax that the border would be secured "on day one" if former President Donald Trump reclaims the White House.

Speaking with Newsmax's Tom Basile on "America Right Now" early Saturday morning over inflation and the southern border, Johnson said that fixing the two issues begins with "sound leadership and a plan. I think we'll secure the border on day one."

The speaker of the House predicted that should Trump win the 2024 election, he would on January 20th, when he takes the oath of office, "issue an executive order under section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which gives the president unilateral authority to secure close the border if he deems it to be in the nation's interest."

After issuing an executive order, Johnson added that it would be immediately followed up by further border legislation, at which point, he stated, "We will turn to the economy."

"We know how to bring about — to revive the free market and bring about economic prosperity for the American people — we've done it already. His first administration, we achieved that after two years — the greatest economy in the history of the world, not just the U.S.

"And so," Johnson continued, "we'll extend the Trump era tax cuts to make sure they don't expire and have the largest tax increase in U.S. history, which would happen in 2025. And then we're going to dramatically reform the regulatory state."

The speaker tacked on to his point that if Republicans win the White House, House of Representatives, and the Senate, then the regulatory apparatus of the government would be taken off the "neck of job creators and entrepreneurs and risk takers, and that will allow the free market to thrive again."