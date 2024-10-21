Trump Supporter to Newsmax: Fought System to Keep Sign

Anthony Constantino, owner of Sticker Mule in Amsterdam, New York, told Newsmax that he successfully resisted a legal challenge that sought to remove his massive pro-Donald Trump sign.

A judge overturned the city's order, allowing the sign to remain on his factory rooftop. The sign symbolizes free speech and defiance against what Constantino describes as "the weaponization of the justice system," he said.

Constantino appeared on "Greg Kelly Reports" on Monday, sharing his belief that the city's actions reflected the broader issue of political weaponization and government overreach.

"I got a front-row seat to what people are calling the weaponization of justice. ... It's a small-scale version, not as bad as what President Trump has seen, but I got a small view of it," he said, highlighting what he sees as a growing threat to free speech in America.

"And really the threat to free speech that we're all dealing with in this country right now. It's really sad. Everybody likes free speech, except for people like [Minnesota Democrat Gov.] Tim Walz. Tim Walz doesn't like it. I don't know why, but everybody else likes it."

The sign quickly drew the attention of the city's Democrat mayor, who obtained a restraining order requiring its removal.

"My lawyer called me and said, 'Anthony, you got to get that covered within the next hour. They're going to put you in jail,'" he said. Constantino decided to fight back despite the sudden legal threat, confident that the law was on his side.

"My lawyer had an emergency session with the judge ... and 20 minutes before the event started, he got the order vacated," Constantino explained. With the restraining order overturned, the sign was lit up as planned, and the celebration proceeded as scheduled.

In addition to the legal victory, Constantino is now involved in a larger project to commemorate Trump. He announced plans to commission the "Defiance Monument," which will honor a pivotal moment in Trump's political career.

"We're commissioning a historic presidential monument to commemorate the day that a sniper almost took President Trump's life, and he defiantly rose with a fist in the air, saying, 'Fight, fight, fight,'" Constantino said.

