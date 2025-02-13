Sen. Husted to Newsmax: RFK Jr. Can 'Make America Healthy Again'

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday that newly confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "can create change to make America healthy again."

On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed RFK Jr. as HHS secretary in a 53-47 vote along party lines, despite strong Democratic opposition. Husted said Kennedy "has the votes for confirmation" regardless of their efforts.

"I was really impressed about his just commitment to all those moms and making America healthy again … I mean, think about this: We subsidize unhealthy food through programs like SNAP. We help people get obese, diabetes, and then we pay for it on the other end with Medicare and Medicaid. It's an insane cycle of unhealthiness that's going on in our country right now," Husted said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

Husted said Kennedy Jr.'s "strong following" across party lines outside of Washington, D.C., makes him an ideal person for change.

"I think he can create change to make America healthier again, which not only is good for our quality of life but helps us save money — and just think about the amount of money that gets spent in the American healthcare system, particularly through government. And if we're healthier, we also save money. And that all contributes to making our budget sustainable in this country," Husted added.

