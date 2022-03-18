Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Administration Asking Adversaries to Bail Out Oil

The Biden administration could reverse course on its energy policy and solve many problems, but "they dug their heels in the sand and now they're asking our adversaries to help bail us out," Rep. James Comer said Friday on Newsmax.

"They can adapt the Trump energy policy, but they will not do it," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It would create jobs. It would lower the price of energy."

But at a time when the United States is battling inflation, "every policy" that President Joe Biden has on energy production is "costing Americans," said Comer.

"It's costing jobs," he said. "It's costing our savings, and it's a tax on every American when you have inflation. They could fix this problem."

However, the Democrats in Washington, along with the administration, have "waged war against the energy companies from day one, and now we're paying the price for that war," said Comer.

Comer and several of his colleagues have written a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to demand a debriefing on White House efforts to buy oil from U.S. adversaries such as Venezuela and Iran, and he said Friday they have not heard anything in response.

"Every American should be concerned about this," he said. "Not only are we not utilizing the energy production potential we have in the United States, but we're funding adversaries."

If the situation in Ukraine and Russia "turns into a world war, and let's hope it does not," Biden's move to get oil from such places will backfire, Comer added.

"Venezuela and Iran will not be on our side," he said. "They will be on the side with Russia, make no mistake about it. So Joe Biden and the Democrats in Washington are content with sending money to those countries that they know well will be, and probably could be, used against us if this escalation continues."

