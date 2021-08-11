Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems' Spending Bills Lead to 'Tax on Every American'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the inflation that will result from the latest Democratic spending bills will lead to a ''tax on all Americans.''

''The Democrats already wasted so much money in their first stimulus bill under President [Joe] Biden,'' Comer said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''Now they're willing to spend another $5 trillion, the majority of which is printed money, that's going to be generated from raising taxes on every American, and we're going to have a tax on every American in the form of inflation. The more money the government prints, the more money the government spends.''

Comer said he understands that states, including his, need infrastructure, but that must be balanced with fiscal principles.

''We need infrastructure in Kentucky, too, but at the end of the day, my job as a member of Congress and the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee is to get the backs of the taxpayers,'' Comer said. ''Why would you want to do an infrastructure bill at a time when you have runaway inflation?''

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan passed the Senate along party lines this week with all 50 Democrats on board.

Nineteen Republicans supported the bipartisan bill, enough to block a filibuster in the Senate, while all GOP senators voted against the budget $3.5 reconciliation bill.

The smaller piece of legislation would replace and repair the nation’s roads, bridges, tunnels, rail lines and airports and seaports with more than $500 billion in new spending, according to the White House.

Some of that money will come from repurposing COVID relief funds already appropriated in the American Rescue Plan, passed earlier this year.

The larger bill, which has no Republican support, deals with ''soft infrastructure,'' increasing childcare and healthcare, as well as two years of tuition-free community college.

It also takes steps to address climate change and increase spending on green technologies.

That plan would be funded with tax increases on Americans earning more than $400,000 per year, according to the Senate.

Comer said that the current rise in inflation is going to dramatically increase the cost of both bills, making it a bad time to make such a large investment.

''The cost to build what few roads and bridges are actually in that bill is going to be enormous, much more than they would have been under President [Donald] Trump because the cost of steel, the cost of black tar, the cost of cement, everything has gone up as much as 100% or 200% under Joe Biden,'' Comer said. ''So, it's not the best time in the history of America to pass this infrastructure bill. I think the first goal of government should be to get inflation under control. Then, you focus on an infrastructure bill.''

