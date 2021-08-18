Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Biden Border Policies 'Changing America'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s policies regarding the southern border crisis is “changing America.”

“I think that he's definitely trying to change the makeup of America,” Comer said on “Stinchfield.” “I think they're trying to do it for an electoral gain. There's no question that the policies that they have are trying to encourage more people to be dependent on the government to try to promote their vision of socialism in America.”

Comer said Americans can see the “uncertainty” in businesses and the economy with inflation rising throughout the country under Biden’s watch.

“We're seeing uncertainty with businesses because of the tax increase proposals that Biden, (Senate Majority Leader Chuck) Schumer, D-N.Y., and (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi, D-Calif., are trying to usher through Congress over the next few weeks, so they're really putting a lot of harm on the American economy.”

Comer said he and fellow Republicans need to work with state governments in the border region to file lawsuits against the Biden administration’s “unconstitutional” executive orders to restore order.

“We have to continue to work with our partners in state governments, filing lawsuits against the unconstitutional executive orders the Biden administration is trying to enact, and we also, as members of Congress being in the minority, have to continue to message (the public).”

Comer said the record number of people coming across the border, 212,000 in July alone, are causing an increase in the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the region.

“I think the word is spreading that part of the reason we're seeing an uptick in COVID is because we have all these people that are testing positive for COVID coming across the border,” he said. “It is the same with drugs and everything else, so we've got to keep fighting even though they have a few more members (of Congress).”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas has seen 101,000 new cases of COVID in the last seven days, with a 15-19.9% positivity rate.

That amounts to a 9% increase in the new case rate over the last week, and the state is also experiencing a 33% increase in hospitalizations, and a 57% increase in deaths over the same period, according to the agency.

The CDC reports that Texas has 54.1% of the population with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 45% of the population fully vaccinated.

