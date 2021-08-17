×
Fully Vaccinated Texas Gov. Abbott Has COVID, No Symptoms

texas governor greg abbott speaks during a congressional appearance
Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott (Stephen Spillman/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 August 2021 05:16 PM

Fully vaccinated Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, but he is currently experiencing no symptoms, his office announced.

"Gov. Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms," spokesman Mark Miner wrote in a statement. "Everyone that the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative."

Abbott, who has sought to block local officials in the state from mandating the use of masks, has been receiving daily tests for the infection despite being fully vaccinated and will quarantine at the governor's mansion.

"The governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," Miner wrote. "Gov. Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently."

Reuters contributed to this report.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Fully vaccinated Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, but he is currently experiencing no symptoms, his office announced. 
Tuesday, 17 August 2021 05:16 PM
