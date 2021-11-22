Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Won't Be Able to Force Federal Workers' Shots

Tens of thousands of federal employees who haven't yet gotten their COVID-19 vaccines will be out of work after Monday's deadline to provide proof of getting the shots, and President Joe Biden won't be able to force them, Rep. James Comer said on Newsmax Monday.

"They've had plenty of time," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They've researched it, and for whatever reason, they decided that they didn't want to be vaccinated. That's their constitutional right. And that's the way it's going to be."

The White House was expected on Monday to announce that 95% of the federal workforce has complied with the administration mandate, which is expected to go into effect by the end of the day, reports CNN. Of them, 90% have gotten at least one shot, while the other 5% have submitted exemption applications. An administration official said the "vast majority" of the employees are fully vaccinated with at least two shots.

Meanwhile, Comer said given the slow situation in the federal government, "it will take months to go through and determine who's been vaccinated and who has not," so "it's just more chaos in the Biden administration."

It's also "terrible" that unvaccinated workers won't be able to collect unemployment, because they'll be on unpaid leave, said Comer.

"This is Joe Biden's way or the highway, and it's funny he's treating federal employees this way," said Comer, who has presented a bill to exempt federal contractors from the vaccine mandates.

"Many of the unions in America do contracts and subcontracts on federal projects," he said. "They've reached out to me. You've got federal employees and unions furious with Joe Biden. That used to be the base of a liberal Democrat, the federal employees, and the unions, but they're frustrated with Joe Biden's infringement upon their liberties. I don't know how much lower Joe Biden can go in the polls, but he's fixing to take another big nose dive."

Comer also pointed out that the protests in Europe against mandates and lockdowns could happen here, and Biden doesn't want that.

"This isn't just a bunch of people wearing MAGA hats that are frustrated with his vaccine mandates," said Comer. "These are union employees. These are hospital workers. These are frontline workers. These are federal employees, and they're frustrated. They're fed up with Joe Biden and his mandate and they want to get back to normal."

