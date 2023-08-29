Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Was Most 'Corrupt' VP in History

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., in a Newsmax interview, blasted Joe Biden, calling him the least transparent president in U.S. history and probably the most "corrupt" vice president.

Comer made his comments Tuesday on "National Report." The Kentucky Republican is chair of the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the president and his family.

"Joe Biden wants to say he's the most transparent president," Comer said. "That's bullcrap. He's the least transparent president of the United States. If he were innocent, he would be cooperating with this committee and trying to save his good name, but he continues to act like there's nothing to see here."

His comments came after a report by the New York Post which said the National Archives and Records Administration has acknowledged it has about 5,400 emails that potentially show President Biden hid behind phony names while vice president.'

Comer said: "Well, we have copies of several of those emails — certainly not 5,400, like what is estimated — that he used, but many of these emails that we have copies are redacted. And we want the unredacted versions."

The existence of the records was confirmed by NARA and came in response to a June, 2022, Freedom of Information Act request by the Southeastern Legal Foundation.

"We're very concerned now that Joe Biden was using pseudonyms to hide the fact that he was working with his son to peddle access to our enemies around the world in exchange for wire transfers that we've already discovered that went to shell companies or fake companies while he was vice president," Comer said. "So let's just think about this … the vice president at the time, Joe Biden, was using fake names in emails and he also was working with his family that set up fake companies to receive wires.

"We're at the point to where we're probably going to head to court to try to get some more bank records. But this is an investigation of Joe Biden, and I don't think the Democrats, you know, they defended Joe Biden for nearly a year now, can they defend this pseudonyms?

"Can they defend the payments going to things of value for Joe Biden? That's where the Democrats are going to have to have a come to Jesus moment and decide how much longer they could defend the indefensible with respect to Joe Biden.

"It happened while he was vice president of the United States. And what we're concerned is we have no doubt the [he] is probably the most corrupt vice president in the history of America."

