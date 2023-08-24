×
Tags: james comer | house oversight | joe biden | donald trump | doj | compromised

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Oversight Documents Biden's Lies

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 10:30 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which he chairs, has revealed at least 16 instances in which President Joe Biden has lied to the American people regarding alleged business schemes involving his family.

The committee released videos documenting what he said were Biden's false claims in a new release on its website.

"What we released today is hard evidence in Joe Biden's own words of where he has lied to the American public," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Sixteen times. Now, he has lied more than that, but he gives so few interviews. He is the least transparent [U.S.] president in history, especially with his friends in the media. But we've got him in his own words lying, and we have the evidence of where he lied."

Comer said it's interesting to note how Biden's Department of Justice has obstructed investigations by House Republicans into alleged criminal wrongdoing regarding Biden when he was vice president and members of his family, while former President Donald Trump is being prosecuted on what many consider bogus charges.

"This is the perfect example of two-tier system of justice," Comer said. "But with my investigation with Joe Biden, I mean, we've got a president of the United States who has taken millions and millions of dollars from bad people and bad countries around the world. And not a single Democrat in Congress has a problem with that.

"The media continues to pivot and talk about Trump. I guess the House Oversight Committee is partly to blame for what's going on with Trump because every time we bring out more evidence on Joe Biden, they indict Trump within the next 48 hours. But at the end of the day, we've got a president that's compromised. We've got a president who has violated laws who should be treated as a criminal."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

