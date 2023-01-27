Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Arrogant' About Documents

The White House earlier this week said it would not commit to providing House Republicans with information concerning how classified documents ended up in President Joe Biden's former office and home, and Rep. James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said on Newsmax Friday that the administration is acting in an "arrogant" manner.

"I think the American people are seeing this play out in real-time," the Kentucky Republican said on "Wake Up America." "This committee has been in existence since the days of Abraham Lincoln. The fact that this White House and their arrogant effort to be the least transparent administration in the history of America, it's very disturbing."

In a letter to Comer, White House counsel Stuart Delery said his office is reviewing requests being made by Republicans for copies of the documents that were found on Biden's properties but stressed the need to "protect the integrity and independence of law enforcement investigations," reports The Wall Stree Journal. Comer noted that the Republicans on the committee have been requesting suspicious activity reports concerning Biden and his family, particularly his son Hunter Biden.

"This is a central part of our influence-peddling investigation that we're going," said Comer. "For forever, every member of Congress has had access to these."

He noted that he requested the documents when he was still in the House minority party, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen refused the request because of the GOP status in the House.

Comer said he made the request again once he was the chairman, and she told him that the White House would have to evaluate the demand.

"This administration is going to have to change its ways or I think even the mainstream liberal media is going to continue to harass [them]," said Comer.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Hunter Biden's art sales is continuing, and Comer said whistleblowers have told lawmakers they are certain where the art was sold.

"I'm not going to speculate until I have 100% proof," said Comer. "We have a pretty strong opinion of where that artwork went. That's why we're requesting information from the art gallery owner to come before Oversight and do a transcribed interview. We have specific questions from credible whistleblowers we want to ask him and give him the opportunity to answer."

And, he promised, the committee is not going to give up.

"This artwork sold while Biden was president," said Comer. "That's why the American public deserves answers about who bought that artwork and why."

