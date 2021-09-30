Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Art a 'National Security Problem'

A House GOP member at the forefront of seeking information on Hunter Biden's September art shows and sales is calling President Joe Biden's son "a national security problem."

"There's a lot of red flags there with Hunter. Hunter is a national security problem," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking member on the Committee on Oversight and Reform, told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Thursday.

"I think the Biden administration knows that. That's why they constantly try to defer when they take questions about Hunter."

When first warned of the potential conflicts of interest in the president's son working with an art gallery with Georges Bergès' art gallery, which has acknowledged ties to China, the White House reportedly orchestrated a deal with the gallery over the summer to keep the names of the buyers anonymous.

"They could have lied about Hunter Biden, or Hunter may just be going at it on his own," Comer added to host Greg Kelly. "This guy is a problem. He's always been a problem. He's never going to get any better, and the administration just needs to come clean now on who bought that initial artwork."

Estimated prices for Hunter Biden's first-time artwork were between $75,000 and $500,000, according to reports.

"If he's really getting between $100,000 and half a million dollars for artwork, then that would make Hunter Biden the highest-paid modern-day artist in America today, and I don't think anyone buys that," Comer said.

Comer sent an initial request seeking all information related to Biden's artwork, but the art gallery has not responded.

"There's a lot of potential for corruption here, because what I've learned is, the art world is a way that China has been laundering money into the United States. There's a lot of dirty dealings, unfortunately, that are taking place through the art world,'' Comer said.

''And it's been kind of under the radar until Hunter Biden came on the scene, but with respect to what's going on with Hunter Biden, this isn't political. This is a national security concern."

Comer acknowledged that there is no "law against him selling art to legitimate art dealers," but he is seeking information for the House Oversight Committee to "inform legislation related to ethics regulations."

"The problem is he's bragged about selling art for $100,000 to $500,000, and he won't disclose who the art buyers are, and as we've already covered, there's a lot of money laundering taking place in the art world."

Comer said that Hunter Biden has "a pattern" of trying "to sell influence to the Biden family" with Libya, Ukraine and China.

"There's certainly a lot of suspicion here and it's very disappointing that the White House won't disclose to the House Oversight Committee who the buyers of this artwork are," Comer continued. "If Joe Biden and the White House would just tell us who they were, we wouldn't disclose that. We would be bound to secrecy, but they won't tell us that."

The White House and its press secretary have maintained since Biden took office that this will be the "most transparent" administration.

"They could tell us that in a classified briefing to where we couldn't tell that. The fact that they won't be transparent with who's buying this artwork leads me to believe that there's probably some foreign nationals, or at the very least some special interests who have been buying this artwork, probably as a pathway for favor through the Biden administration."

While the deal for anonymity regarding the buyers was made by the gallery to the White House, Hunter Biden has acknowledged that he would attend the VIP showing in Los Angeles — where prospective buyers would see the artwork in person — before the solo auction in October at Georges Bergès' Gallery in the SoHo district of New York.

