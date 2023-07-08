Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: WH May Know Cocaine Possessor

The White House may already know whose cocaine was found in the West Wing library — a place typically reserved for senior administration officials or those close to President Joe Biden, Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon told Newsmax on Saturday.

Reacting to a clip from Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates who cited the Hatch Act as a reason to keep quiet about the matter, Fallon told "The Count" that "the Hatch Act is about federal employees engaging in campaign activities. That has absolutely nothing to do with cocaine or illicit drugs at all."

"So I don't know . . . They're nervous, and they might already know who it belongs to. We don't yet, but we're going to find out. And that person needs to be fired immediately or if it's a family member, their access needs to be revoked — forthwith."

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier this week: "Where this was discovered is a heavily traveled area where many ... West Wing visitors come through."

Asked whether anyone had undergone drug testing as part of the investigation, Jean-Pierre said: "We will take any action ... that is appropriate and warranted, pending the outcome of Secret Service."

Possession of cocaine, which is classified as a "schedule II" drug under the U.S. Controlled Substance Act, is a misdemeanor in Washington, D.C.