Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'DC Swamp' Bar Retaliating for Exposing Bidens

Anti-Trump forces embedded in Washington, D.C., and legal review boards are going after former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's law license because he was pivotal in exposing corruption in the swamp, he told Newsmax on Saturday.

"They despise Donald Trump," Giuliani told "Saturday Report." "They despise me because, look, I was his most effective spokesman."

A review panel says Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.

"Not unexpected, I'd have been shocked if they did anything else," Giuliani told host Rita Cosby.

Giuliani's law license in New York was suspended in June 2021 for statements he made while serving as an attorney for Trump's 2020 election challenge. Now, the Washington panel's report will go to the D.C. Court of Appeals for a final decision.

"I mean, they are, I would say, integral members of the Washington swamp," Giuliani continued. "I would like people to recognize who they are: These are the lawyers who make their wealth from the kind of business done in the Washington swamp.

"So, do you expect that a person who defended Donald Trump would get a fair hearing with them?

"The opinion is an outrage of one lie after another, but I mean, they've been doing this for years."

Giuliani not only helped defend Trump against Russian collusion claims, but he also exposed then former Vice President Joe Biden's corruption, making him an enemy of the swamp, he said.

"I took the original ridiculous, Russian collusion case where we were way behind, particularly in public opinion, and I shifted it in one year of very, very hard, legal and interview work," Giuliani told Cosby. "They know that.

"They also know — even worse — if it wasn't for me, you wouldn't know about Joe Biden. I put out the original allegations of criminality in 2018."

Giuliani was also pivotal in bringing the Hunter Biden laptop story forward for computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, which not only exposed the future president's alleged influence-peddling schemes, but also exposed the government's malign influence operations with Big Tech in censoring Americans and stifling dissent.

"And of course, I was the last person John Paul Mac Isaac went to, because nobody else would put out the hard drive," Giuliani concluded. "So if there was no Rudy Giuliani, we can destroy his credibility. It might not be this kind of problem for Joe."

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, condemned the recommendation to disbar Giuliani in a Friday statement to Newsmax.

"I think that the recommendation to disbar is part of the entire 'Get Trump' approach," Dershowitz wrote in a statement. "They're going after his lawyers, and they're applying a different standard than they have to past lawyers.

"It's unfair, it's unconstitutional."

Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, criticized the panel's work as "the sort of behavior we'd expect out of the Soviet Union."

"I call on rank-and-file members of the D.C. Bar Association to speak out against this great injustice," Goodman said in a statement.

