Lara Trump to Newsmax: 'No Doubt' WH Could Find Cocaine Culprit

Lara Trump, host of "The Right View" podcast, told Newsmax that she has "no doubt" that the White House can find the perpetrator who snuck a cocaine bag into the West Wing.

Appearing Friday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the wife of Eric Trump said after spending time in the complex during the Trump administration, she doubts reports that security won't be able to find the person responsible.

"As a member of the family myself ... I know how I got to enter the White House, but I know how everyone else entered the White House. There is no doubt. They can very easily figure out where this came from, who brought it in," Lara Trump explained.

"They can review the cameras as to the people who went in this very specific area and figure it out," she continued. "But for some reason ... we have no real answers on this one."

Her comments arrive two days after a law enforcement official told Politico that the culprit of the cocaine found within the West Exec basement last week would "be very difficult" to uncover "because of where it was."

"Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught," the official argued. "It's a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time."

But Lara Trump stressed to Eric Bolling that "during the Trump administration, we did not have cocaine, or any other illegal substances being brought into the White House."

"It is just completely crazy. But sadly, no one is surprised to see this sort of thing happen," she stated.

