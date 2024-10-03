Coach Kennedy To Newsmax: America Is Worth Fighting For

America is worth fighting for despite all the divisiveness, says Coach Joe Kennedy, the former high school football coach who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field.

"Some things are absolutely worth fighting for. And I think our country is probably the number one thing right now," Kennedy, the subject of the movie "Average Joe," told Newsmax's "Newsline."

"We have so much of dividedness, and the world has just gotten completely crazy. And hopefully this will bring a lot of people together because this is not a left or right thing. This is absolutely 100% American thing."

Kennedy said the vacuum in leadership facing America "is not just coming from our government because we know how broken that is right now. And it's been broken for the past four years. But we have opportunity to turn this around and really stand up for ourselves as Americans.

"One of the best things about this is that we get inspired. These young kids that absolutely need good male role models in their lives. And hopefully I'll inspire some parents and some men out there to do what's right and to be active in their schools, in their churches, even in their own families and their marriages," he added.

