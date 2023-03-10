×
Rep. Cline to Newsmax: GOP Will Restore Fiscal Order

By    |   Friday, 10 March 2023 11:13 AM EST

Rep. Ben Cline R-Va., in an interview with Newsmax, vowed that Republicans will restore fiscal order in the U.S.

Cline, a member of the House Budget Committee, made his comments on Friday's "Wake Up America."

President Joe Biden's budget plan is "being as well received in the House of Representatives as [Transportation Secretary] Pete Buttigieg was in East Palestine, Ohio, — not very well," he said.

"Massive tax increases, deficits as far as the eye can see … we need to get our fiscal house in order ,and President Biden shows no signs of being interested in doing that, so it will fall to the House of Representatives. We will take the lead and we will put out a budget that will balance. And we'll restore fiscal balance to this nation.

"We haven't seen a budget committee hearing on the president's budget in the two years Biden has been in office. We think it's about time we had a budget hearing. We're going to be digging into the budget.

"During the next couple of months, Republicans will be putting out their budget. You're going to know exactly how we stand against this president, against more deficit spending, more taxes, and more harm to the American people. We stand against it. We're going to stand for the American people — make sure we bring prices down, that we balance the budget, and stand with them."

Friday, 10 March 2023 11:13 AM
