Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Budget 'Won't See Light of Day'

President Joe Biden's $6.8 trillion budget plan, which calls for cutting deficits by $2.9 trillion while increasing corporate and personal taxes, "won't see the light of day" when it comes up for a congressional vote, Rep. Dan Meuser said Friday on Newsmax.

"His speech was shameless, and he's just in the dark," the Pennsylvania Republican said Friday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," "What you're supposed to try to do is accentuate the positives and eliminate the negatives."

Meuser said this speech "accentuates the negatives."

Meuser added: "We've got 2,000 new EPA employees and 200 new Border Patrol, so there's no paying attention to the border whatsoever."

The budget also calls for new taxes on gas and oil while fuel and energy costs are a "real problem and contributes to inflation," said Meuser.

And then, the call for more taxes on small businesses and rising corporate taxes "kills made in America," said Meuser. "And yet good old Joe stands there and says, 'Hey, we want to make it in America.' He's raising taxes on American manufacturers higher than they got their tax in China."

The plans, Meuser added, show that Biden is not changing course, so "America has to understand that we've got to get a new president. Thank God we have a Republican majority so we can stop most of this."

However, Meuster acknowledged that Republicans may like the call in Biden's budget plan for $886 billion for defense spending, which is "close to the most ever," but that will depend on how that money is allocated, including spending in Ukraine.

"I'm all behind Ukraine," Meuser said, but noted there are questions about whether the NATO allies are paying a share equivalent to what the United States is paying or "if American taxpayers are just footing the bill."

Meanwhile, during his speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, Biden called out MAGA Republicans several times, and Meuser said that's because it was "about messaging."

"It's about the politics," he said. "They are about continuing the issue rather than solving the problem and blaming it on whomever they want to blame it on … this administration is backfiring, and that's what happens with extreme liberalism."

