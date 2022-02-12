Rep. Higgins to Newsmax: Ukraine Armed and Ready to Fight Russia

The Ukrainian people are armed and ready and they are not afraid of a potential invasion from Russia, but the tension between the two countries did not have to happen and are a "direct result of weakness" that has been projected since President Joe Biden's inauguration, Rep. Clay Higgins said on Newsmax Saturday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is going to continue to be what he is," the Louisiana Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "He has to take advantage of the situation in the world theater. That could enhance his own strength or economic leverage, including energy leverage, and Putin is going to be strong and threatening and Biden is going to be weak and postured and scripted. But the 'wild card' will be how Ukraine will react," said Higgins.

"I spent some time in Ukraine in 2017, during the 115th Congress," he said. "The Ukrainian people are bada**, man. They're armed and they are ready and they are not frightened."

Russia will likely move in, said Higgins, but it will "have a fight on their hands," despite Biden's weaknesses.

"He could have stopped this thing two weeks ago," said Higgins.

Biden told Putin during their hour-long call Saturday that a Russian invasion would diminish Russia's world standing and would bring a strong and decisive response from the West.

Higgins told Newsmax that he wanted to see Biden appear as a "strong and resolved leader," but instead, he conducts his daily affairs by the "leftists that have taken over the Democrat Party and run the agenda."

"His trepidation on the world stage in dealing with significant issues like America's energy dominance, which has been given away to Russia and his kneeling to China has set the stage for what we're seeing right now, not just in Ukraine, but on the other side of the planet," said Higgins. "With China, you have got to watch what they're going to [do] with Taiwan."

The United States must get back to being energy dominant, Higgins added.

"That means production extraction, refining, and shipping delivery across the world," he said. "American energy dominance should be our policy. Instead, we have the opposite out of this executive administration."