Russia to Invade Ukraine Wednesday, German News Report Claims

The German news organization Der Spiegel reported Friday that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Citing the German news outlet, the Daily Mail says the warning comes from American intelligence secret briefings with NATO allies, including the CIA, U.S. military, and Secret Service.

The Daily Mail said the German newspaper outlined detailed routes Russian military units could take coming into the country.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops and has built up military equipment along its border with Ukraine in the past few months, and U.S. officials say the window for mounting an invasion is closing.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters during the White House press briefing Friday the U.S. has seen evidence of new Russian forces arriving at the border.

"We are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time should [Russian President] Vladimir Putin decide to order it," Sullivan said. "I will not comment on the details of our intelligence information, but I do want to be clear, it could begin during the Olympics."

Sullivan said the United States "is ready either way" with diplomatic efforts impacting the security of the region and U.S. allies and have made that clear to Russia.

"We are also ready to respond decisively alongside those allies and partners should Russia decide to take military action," he said. "Our response would include severe economic sanctions, with similar packages imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries."

In addition, Sullivan said such action would change the NATO and military posture in the eastern flank of NATO, including continuing support to Ukraine.

He then said that all Americans in Ukraine should "leave immediately," echoing statements by President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Let me be crystal clear on this point. Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, in any event, in the next 24-48 hours," he said. "This is what prudence demands. If you stay, you are assuming risk with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunity to leave, and no prospect of a U.S. military evacuation in the event of a Russian invasion."

Sullivan said such an invasion would likely begin with an air and missile attack that could kill civilians "without regard to their nationality."

Russia has continuously denied that it has any plan to invade Ukraine.