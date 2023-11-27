Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Northern Border 'Exposed'

An "exposed" northern border offers terrorists a possible way into the United States, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday.

Tenney, whose district extends from near Buffalo east to Watertown, New York, told "Newsline" host Bianca de la Garza that she’s concerned about the lack of sufficient U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials along the U.S.-Canada border.

"My biggest concern is that we have displaced so many customs and Border Patrol agents and sent them to the southern border for the invasion that’s been happening down there and we've left our northern border exposed," Tenney told de la Garza.

"You're seeing a huge increase, over 550% increase [in migrant encounters] in the Swanton Sector that's way up north, you know, to the eastern side of upstate New York and then almost 400% on the rest of the northern border."

Northern border migrant encounters have increased from 27,180 in fiscal year 2021 to 109,535 in fiscal 2022 and 189,402 in fiscal 2023. The projection number for fiscal year 2024 is 184,788.

"We know we've seen an increases in people coming across the border, and I've heard from numerous local sheriffs in my district," Tenney said, "and they are seeing all kinds of cars with suspicious people, suspicious activity, signs of human trafficking, drug trafficking.

"They're not saying a lot about it because it's a really tough situation that New York has put them in."

By "New York," Tenney means mainly Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

"My biggest concern is that the Democrats in Washington have been conspiring with the Democrats in New York, and our governor has put a lot of money into this," Tenney said. "Mayor Adams from New York City has been trying to ship them [migrants] up north and kind of blaming both sides, but it's really the Democrats in both New York State, Kathy Hochul, and the far-left Democrats who run everything in our state that have done this. They have incentivized people coming in, and they give driver's licenses to people."

Tenney also blamed the escalating northern border migrant crisis on President Joe Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Democrat U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

"We have a 'green light law' in New York, and this is really important. The feds, and you know the Customs and Border Patrol, cannot do anything about people … illegal immigrants … with licenses," Tenney said. "They have a privacy protection under New York State law, which is a blatant violation of federal law.

"Joe Biden and Mayorkas and the Democrats have done absolutely nothing to protect our northern border. Where's Chuck Schumer? Where’s Sen. Gillibrand? Where are all the Democrats trying to protect New York, which is a large state? It's the fourth-largest state in the country, and they're doing absolutely nothing with our dangerous, porous border.

"Something is going to happen. It is very easy to get from the northern border to New York City to join some of these existing terror cells, and you see the horrible activities happening overseas. Those people are coming across our border."

