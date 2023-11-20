×
Tenney to Newsmax: Most Terrorists Cross Into U.S. Via Northern Border

Monday, 20 November 2023 09:00 PM EST

While many Americans have been concentrating their attention on the problems with the Mexican border, 85% of all those on the terror watch list are trying to illegally cross the northern border, Rep. Claudia Tenney warned Newsmax on Monday.

The New York Republican sounded the alarm on Newsmax's "American Agenda," explaining that large numbers of the border patrol have been moved down to the southern border in order to help with the crisis there, leaving resources to defend the border with Canada extremely depleted.

Tenney said that "so while we have displaced so many of our agents to help out with the southern border, it has left the northern border not as secure as it should be," emphasizing that our border patrol are very overburdened up North as well.

She stressed that it is also much easier for illegal migrants, including potential terrorists, to reach the very extensive northern border. Once they manage to cross into New York state, Tenney said they are then legally able to obtain New York driver's licenses, thanks to the policies of Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, thus more easily being able to reach whatever terror cells they are seeking to join throughout the United States.

In addition to the possible human costs with potential terrorists streaming across the border, Tenney added that estimates are that it is going to cost some $450 billion in order to accommodate all these illegal migrants who manage to make it into the U.S.

Many of these illegal migrants are also bringing along with them various serious diseases, including ones that had been eradicated in the United States, Tenney said.

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 20 November 2023 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

