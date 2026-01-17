WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Media Is Wearing Team Jersey for Dems

Saturday, 17 January 2026 12:25 PM EST

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Newsmax Saturday said the Trump administration is right to investigate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over comments and actions she argues may be interfering with federal immigration enforcement, warning that such rhetoric is putting law enforcement officers in danger.

Appearing on "Saturday Report," Tenney said Democratic leaders are "delegitimizing ICE" through what she described as propaganda pushed by left-wing activist groups, obscuring the fact that ICE operations often target serious criminals involved in violent crime, trafficking and large-scale fraud.

Tenney, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, rejected claims by Walz and Frey that the federal inquiry is politically motivated, calling their response "the pot calling the kettle black" in light of past Democratic criticism of the justice system.

She argued that interfering with lawful ICE actions could itself constitute a crime.

Addressing criticism from Democratic lawmakers including Reps. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota, and Jasmine Crockett, of Texas, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, from Minnesota, Tenney accused them of staging a "performance" to distract from criminal activity and alleged widespread fraud and misuse of taxpayer funds in Minnesota and other blue states.

Tenney also pushed back against claims that ICE is targeting innocent people, saying agents rely on extensive intelligence gathering and warning that violent offenders often use civilians as "human shields." She said anti-ICE rhetoric has contributed to rising violence and made law enforcement work increasingly dangerous.

"The media is really just wearing a team jersey for the Democrats," Tenney said, accusing local and national outlets of amplifying what she called false narratives while ignoring threats against law enforcement officers.

Tenney concluded by urging stronger public support for ICE and police, saying Democratic attacks on law enforcement are endangering communities and those sworn to protect them.

