Madison Sheahan to Newsmax: Anti-ICE Rhetoric Fuels Chaos

Rhetoric from Minnesota's Democrat leadership is escalating tensions and putting federal officers at risk, former ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said Friday.

She also said that public statements calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to leave Minneapolis are fueling unrest rather than restoring order.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Finnerty," Sheahan responded to remarks by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who said during a hearing that order would be restored once ICE operations ceased.

"What you see here is this continued rhetoric from the Democrats. You don't see these protests happening in Louisiana under Gov. [Jeff] Landry's watch," Sheahan said. "You don't see this happening in Florida.

"You don't see this happening in Texas."

"But you see this continue to happen in Minnesota, thanks to the rhetoric from Gov. [Tim] Walz and the mayor, who continue to villainize ICE officers for going out and doing their jobs," she said.

Sheahan said ICE officers are being targeted for enforcing federal law and that state and local leaders are undermining public safety by portraying those actions as illegitimate.

"They're arresting gang members, murderers, and rapists," she said.

"They're going out and protecting the American people and putting them first in a way that Gov. Walz has never done."

Guest host Bob Brooks noted reports suggesting President Donald Trump was concerned about the public perception of ICE enforcement, citing a report from Axios.

Sheahan rejected the claim, saying Trump has consistently supported law enforcement.

"President Trump has been so incredibly supportive of our ICE officers," she said.

"He's allowed them to go out and do their job, and he continues to back the men and women of law enforcement all over the country."

Sheahan said that support from Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Attorney General Pam Bondi stood in sharp contrast to Democrat officials who criticize ICE publicly.

"That's exactly why I'm running for Congress," she said.

Sheahan stepped down from her role as ICE deputy director on Thursday to launch a campaign in the Republican primary for Ohio's 9th Congressional District.

The seat is held by Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat who has represented the district since 1983.

