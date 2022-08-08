Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: This Is a 'Show,' 'Abuse of Power'

Echoing the remarks of a number of Newsmax guests Monday night after the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said this is not about justice as much as an "abuse of power" attempt, "humiliating" someone for their politics.

"This looks like a show; I don't think they're going to get anything on President Trump, my Lord," Tenney told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Like the allegations against Trump since before he was president and most recently the biased Jan. 6 "show trial," Tenney told host Eric Bolling this is about the "perp walk effect" to sway public opinion.

"These are just like show trials; these are all about the perp walk," she said. "They don't care if they ultimately get somebody arrested or indicted and then convicted of anything. This is about humiliating and embarrassing people to get that perp-walk effect, get the media, get everyone against the person and then it's almost impossible for them to have any kind of trial."

It is not justice, Tenney added, to just work to sway the "public square."

"People are getting tried by the media in the public square before they actually get in front of a jury or have evidence to be presented the front for them, so that's what I see is happening," she said. "It's all about the perp walk."

"This is all about humiliating and trying someone before they even get a chance to get into the courtroom or even have a chance to get a jury or even find a jury that will even give them justice," she added.

Tenney called President Joe Biden "lawless," warning he is working behind the urging of Democrats who have "Trump derangement syndrome."

"We have a lawless president," she said. "I just can't believe that this is actually happening. This is the left-wing Democrats. They're obsessed with Trump. We have a two-tier justice system. We have an FBI who we know we can't trust. The American people don't trust the FBI.

"Look, these are the same people who cooked up a Russia collusion hoax, lied to a FISA court and perpetuated this myth against Donald Trump for how many years? And now they're getting close to another potential election, and they're doing the same thing again, raiding his house.

"I guarantee that this warrant doesn't hold up under scrutiny when it goes to an appellate level."

Ultimately, it is an "abuse of power" by Biden, his administration, and his Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who the Republicans once blocked from getting to the Supreme Court, Tenney warned.

"We're seeing this here in an FBI that is run by a feckless Merrick Garland, who we know is corrupt, cooked up schemes to create the attack parents going to PTA meetings under the FBI, refuses to go after Hunter Biden," Tenney said. "We know that laptop has '10% for the big guy.' We know that Hillary Clinton destroyed classified information.

"Hopefully, if we take back the House and take back the presidency we will get a strong person in our Department of Justice and FBI."

Total Democrat control in states like New York and Washington, D.C., have brought us to this point, according to Tenney, who is running for reelection in a Democrat-gerrymandered district.

"It's all about selective prosecution, a two-tier justice system, and if you're not in the right party, the uniparty in Albany, the uniparty in Washington, beware," she said. "Because they just hired 87,000 IRS agents, and they will be weaponized to go after the rest of us if we don't get in, and we don't stand to do what they want.

"This isn't just an overreach or exertion; it's abuse of power. Everything they do they do because they can, and we can't stop them unless we go to court and we are hopefully get something happen at the federal level or in courts that are going to be working with us until we can take back power."

Concerned Americans and New Yorkers are begging for Republicans to fight back, Tenney concluded.

"Everyone says, 'when you get back the reins of power, please fight for us; don't back down,'" Tenney said. "They never give an inch. We can't either. We have got to fight, but we're always going to uphold our constitutional principles and stand for freedom and the rule of law. The Democrats don't do that because they never had to be held accountable because the media allows them to get away with that."

