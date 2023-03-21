Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Dems Want Reason to Get Trump

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's attempt to indict and arrest former President Donald Trump is nothing more than Democrats "looking for a crime and reason to get" the former president.

"This is, again, looking for a crime and a reason to get Trump," Tenney said during "Wake Up America" on Tuesday. "That's the mission here, and I've been watching this on Twitter, and I spoke out about it, and it looks like a political witch hunt. They're trying to cobble together a state civil matter where Stormy Daniels was ordered to pay $300,000 in Trump's legal fees. And some kind of Federal Election Commission crime. But there's no crime pending against Donald Trump, so it's very tenuous that they're going to be able to get anything. But you can indict and probably convict a ham sandwich in New York City, and that's what they're trying to do."

Bragg empaneled a grand jury to hear testimony about the 2016 payment of $130,000 to Daniels by then-Trump Attorney Michael Cohen to keep her quiet about a sexual liaison between the two, which may indict the former president in the coming days as New York law enforcement officials are discussing the security issues surrounding such an event, NBC News reported last week.

It would be the first time in history a current or former president would face a formal accusation.

"As I watched the kind of mentality of these people with 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' online, a lot of these left-wing people use Donald Trump as a way to incite their base, get them excited and also promote themselves," Tenney said. "'Hey, I'm the one that gets Trump.' That's what [New York Attorney General] Leticia James did. A campaign on going after Donald Trump, and she got her base going. That's what they want to hear, the Trump haters."

Tenney said that the hatred goes even further and with other left-wing people on social media that want to see Trump taken into custody on camera.

"I'm watching the mental cases out on Twitter and social media, and their real mission is they just want to see Donald Trump arrested," she said. "They want to see him booked; they want a mug shot. They don't care if it's justice or not, and that's what I think is so concerning about this whole issue. Every American should not want this system of justice. We don't want DAs and law enforcement to go out looking for a crime when there isn't one."

She also said it appears Democrats and those on the left want to see violent street protests should Trump be arrested to create a new Jan. 6 to use politically.

"It looks like they're trying to entrap people that are upset and get them going and try to recreate Jan. 6, because what happens when Jan. 6 is starting to get exposed? The tapes have been revealed," she said. "We see that Jan. 6 isn't what the Democrats made it out to be, though it was terrible in all of our eyes, no one disagrees with that, but the level of hysteria that the Democrats have created over Jan. 6 like it was a mass slaughter. Now they would like to see if we can get maybe another Jan. 6 so we can talk about that endlessly, put together a kangaroo court, like [former Rep.] Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and [former Rep.] Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and the Democrats put together revealing nothing other than hiding the truth from Americans."

