Lawyer Tacopina to Newsmax: It's a Dem 'Grandstand' to See Trump in Cuffs

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

Monday, 20 March 2023 10:45 PM EDT

Joe Tacopina, the personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, says it's looking "more and more" like the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will arrest his client soon — and probably will handcuff and parade him in public, "perp walk" style, like a common criminal suspect.

The expectation of arrest stems from Trump's alleged role in hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid the 2016 presidential election.

"I had this idea in my head that they'd [prosecutors] be dumb enough — if he [Trump] were indicted — to actually try to cuff him and walk him. And then we can see how far we've really devolved in this country," Newsmax host Rob Schmitt suggested to Tacopina on Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"I think that's what they're going to try to do," Tacopina responded, labeling the potential action a "political grandstand."

"I understand the law and the facts here, and there's not even a bad act — let alone a crime," Tacopina said.

"If there is a bad act here," Tacopina continued, "it's by someone who has threatened to go to the media unless they're paid $130,000 to silence the story, which is normally called 'extortion.' Here, it's just different, and I have to say all decent people — whether they're politically opposed to Donald Trump, or in favor of his candidacy — really should be concerned about this weaponizing of the district attorney's office to pursue a political opponent, or prevent them from running. ... That's what's really frightening to me. I've never seen anything like this."

When asked if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg might pursue a virtual arraignment of Trump, Tacopina couldn't envision that scenario playing out, simply because Trump's opponents want the visual of the former president handcuffed in public view.

"It's going to stain the district attorney's legacy. ... We will win this case — and you can play this clip 10 years from now. ... We will win this case, either on the law or on facts."

Tacopina has dealt with many New York juries in his time, and he said the Manhattan DA might be pinning it hopes on the dream of seating a New York jury that hates Trump enough to convict him — regardless of the facts.

If the case makes it to trial, "I think it'll be a clear vindication of President Trump," added Tacopina.

The DA has been looking into alleged payments made by Trump, via lawyer Michael Cohen, to Daniels, who threatened to go public with details of a supposed sexual encounter with the billionaire builder and politicians several years before the presidential race.

Monday, 20 March 2023 10:45 PM
