Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Absurd' Dems Blame GOP for Stalled Debt Talks

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday it's absurd that Democrats are blaming House Republicans for the inability to strike a deal on raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt limit to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its loans.

The GOP team negotiating with the White House on a deal to raise the debt limit combined with federal spending cuts paused talks Friday because the sides have significant differences. In response, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., tweeted, "We're in this crisis for one reason and one reason alone: House Republicans. They're threatening to destroy the economy unless Democrats vote to screw over regular people. But they raised the debt limit three times to pay for tax cuts for billionaires when [Donald] Trump was President."

"This is absurd that the Democrats would actually blame us," Tenney told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" with guest host Lidia Curanaj. "The [Federal Reserve] has been flooding money into the market, and the Democrats have been spending at record levels. Just since Nancy Pelosi was speaker, her first and second tenures, that has added 40% to our national debt.

"Our debt is exploding; our spending is out of control; and inflation, which is a tax on everyone, is very dangerous and is very harmful to our economy, which will affect us in every aspect of our lives."

Tenney said it also doesn't help that Democrats are pushing a costly green energy agenda that the U.S. is not ready to handle. She said the Biden administration's weak energy policy, which includes cutting off production of oil and natural gas that made the U.S. energy-independent under Trump, contributes greatly to higher inflation.

"The Democrats created this problem," she said. "They always go back to the tax cuts [during the Trump administration]. They don't talk about the fact that the tax cuts added growth and also had a repatriation clause, which brought over a trillion dollars in American money that was held overseas into our U.S. Treasury, including thousands of jobs, which added to the growth.

"This is why we had tremendous growth: low inflation, low costs all across the board, and the lowest unemployment rates across every sector under President Trump. So this is a fallacy. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act [of 2017] was the best thing that has happened to upstate New York and small businesses in our country in 30 years, and we need to go back to those kinds of policies in order to have the growth we need."



About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!