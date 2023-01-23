Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Awful Lot More We're Going to Find Out' About Biden Docs

Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax that "there's an awful lot more that we're going to find out" about President Joe Biden's classified files after the House Oversight Committee's probe.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Friday, the New York Republican expressed confidence about the investigation into misplaced documents found at Penn Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, property.

"We know that Hunter Biden and his family members ... who are involved with China, with Burisma, with Ukrainian interests ... have been in and out of these homes and ... there's been video of Hunter driving the Corvette near where these documents were found," Tenney stated.

"So, I think this is just going to be the tip of the iceberg," she continued. "There's an awful lot more we're going to find out, and let's hope the White House complies, or we're going to see even more corruption like we've never seen."

Later in the show, Tenney defended House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to keep controversial Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell off the Intelligence Committee despite the push to seat them.

"These are committees with special security clearances," Tenney explained. "Eric Swalwell, you know, there's certainly concerns about him having a relationship with a Chinese spy and whether he's compromised on some of these issues."

Tenney also noted concerns with Schiff, who reportedly knew about the controversial origins of the Steele Dossier that kicked off the Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's correspondence with Russia during the 2016 election.

"Adam Schiff knew about this whole Russia collusion hoax and went ahead and perpetrated this lie repeatedly over the course of years during the Trump administration," Tenney said of the former House Intelligence Committee chairman. "So, I don't think either one of these gentlemen have earned that."

