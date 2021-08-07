Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: It's 'Over' for Cuomo; He's 'No Bill Clinton'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has faced many scandals over his years in public life, but the report detailing multiple complaints of sexual harassment means it is "pretty much over" for him, as he is "no Bill Clinton," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax.

"I was hoping it was long ago with all the numerous scandals, ending with this most recent one, but also last year with the nursing home scandal with the cover-up and the lies," Tenney told Saturday's "America Right Now." "There's just so many things."

She also pointed out, except for a few people, Cuomo does not have support on his side.

"I don't know why he wants to put himself through this," Tenney told host Tom Basile. "He's not going to be the next Bill Clinton. He's not a beloved character by a lot of people. Bill Clinton did a lot of things that you know: He ended up lying and perjuring himself."

But Cuomo is a "bully" who has a long history of abusing his power, Tenney added.

"Gov. Cuomo has chased away people," she said. "He doesn't really have any friends left, and that's what I think is startling and very different than what happened with Bill Clinton.

"I can't think of anyone who abused his power and the New York state taxpayers' money more than Andrew Cuomo. Other than maybe our own Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is acting like she's got a 70-person majority. Cuomo has really set a standard that is really reprehensible in our state."

The current scandal could finally mean an impeachment vote against the Democrat governor and political scion, and if that happens, the procedure would be much different than impeachment proceedings on the federal level, Tenney said.

"Under our Constitution, once the impeachment articles are approved by the assembly first, the governor is no longer the governor, and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul becomes the interim governor," Tenney said. "And then he awaits trial, which also is a little different than the federal side. It includes the appointees that governor put into the court of appeals to New York's highest appellate court, and they will also sit in judgment of Gov. Cuomo."

The question remains about whether the governor will "go through the humiliation of an impeachment," Tenney said.

Democrats are turning against Cuomo, with 42 of the 62 Democrats' county party chairs calling for him to step down, she added, and Hochul is "starting to look like she's someone who's going to take power."

She also called the governor's denials "outrageous," as he has created a "hostile work environment."

