Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Multipart Solutions Needed on Mass Shootings

A bipartisan group of senators is meeting virtually on Tuesday to discuss a legislative proposal in response to the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, and Rep. Pat Fallon tells Newsmax that said any plan must take into account multiple factors beyond gun control.

"We need to do something that is effective in a way to reduce these kinds of crimes," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Of course, we want to eliminate them altogether and to make Americans safer, particularly children."

But still, officials must "look at a few different things," Fallon insisted. "First of all, we clearly have a deficit, an erosion, if you will, of the family unit and faith in this country … these monsters are almost always loners, and it coincides with the rise of what I call antisocial media."

In addition, he said the nation must harden the schools, and the "best security is tiered security."

"We need one point of entry, and even then, they're only in the office, and then they don't get buzzed into the actual school until they're identified and cleared," said the congressman. "Secondly we need school marshals in Texas. We have a program. I sponsored it and support it when I was in the Texas Legislature, but only about 6% of the school districts participate, so we need ... new legislation in Texas."

Fallon said he hopes other states will allow their teachers to take up training to become school marshals if they wish.

Fallon also called for a change in the doctrine of law enforcement after reports of delays in the response to the Uvalde school shooter.

"They have a different doctrine than our military," said Fallon. "Our military is advances, secures, and then eliminates a threat … what we need to do is change the police doctrine where if there's a threat to a school you advanced and eliminate the threat."

He also said cameras would prove useful, so police "would know exactly where the threat is."

Fallon also discussed the upcoming meeting between President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will speak on Tuesday about inflation and gas prices, commenting that the White House has "effectively declared war on our energy industry, and this is the one thing that sets us apart and is unique."

