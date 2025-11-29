Retired Lt. Col. DeVore to Newsmax: Afghan Arrests Reveal 'Major Failures' Under Biden

Retired Lt. Col. Chuck DeVore warned Saturday on Newsmax's "The Count" that recent arrests of Afghan nationals in the U.S. highlight "major failures" in the Biden administration's 2021 Operation Allies Welcome program, arguing that the vetting process was never adequate to protect Americans.

"Well, what we're looking at is a problem, really, partly of our own making. We – by we, I mean, of course, the left elite, the educators, the cultural elite in America have increasingly become embarrassed about American, ashamed about America, and therefore don't believe that there's anything worth assimilating into," DeVore said.

DeVore argued that President Donald Trump's proposed immigration moratorium on certain high-risk countries is "exactly what he should be doing," emphasizing that the administration's priority is the safety of U.S. citizens after one National Guardsman was killed and another critically injured in a recent attack.

He said it is "very difficult" to verify identities or backgrounds of migrants from Afghanistan and similar nations, where reliable records are limited or nonexistent.

He also criticized former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas's 2021 claim that all evacuees were "fully vetted," calling the assertion implausible.

DeVore said the U.S. must overhaul its vetting system and continuously monitor high-risk individuals, warning that recent incidents underscore the consequences.

