DHS: Afghan National Charged With Making Terror Threats

Saturday, 29 November 2025 01:33 PM EST

An Afghan national brought to the United States under Operation Allies Welcome in 2021 has been charged with making terroristic threats, the Department of Homeland Security said Saturday.

"Just one day before the terrorist attack against our @NationalGuard, another Afghan national who was paroled into the United States under Biden's Operation Allies Welcome was arrested for threatening to blow up a building in Fort Worth," DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a post on X.

"Mohammad Dawood Alokozay posted a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area. He was arrested on Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI JTTF [Joint Terrorism Task Force] and charged with making terroristic threats. @ICEgov has lodged a detainer."

Alokozay was arrested in Tarrant County, Texas, on Nov. 25, and remains in custody.

Charges against the man accused of shooting two National Guard members have been upgraded to first-degree murder after one of the soldiers died, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced Friday, while investigators continued to seek a motive.

Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were hospitalized in critical condition after the Wednesday afternoon shooting near the White House. President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that Beckstrom had died.

Pirro's office said the charges against Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War, now include one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

The Trump administration said Friday it is halting all asylum decisions and has also paused issuing visas for people traveling on Afghan passports.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 29 November 2025 01:33 PM
