Rep. Moore: National Guardsman Wolfe Still 'Fighting for His Life'

National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe is still "fighting for his life" following Wednesday's attack in Washington, D.C., according to Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va.

Wolfe, 24, and fellow Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom, 20, were shot multiple times while on duty near the Farragut West Metro station. Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, while Wolfe remains in critical condition.

"Sarah Beckstrom's life was stolen from her, and Andy Wolfe is still fighting for his life," Moore wrote Saturday morning on X.

"But this should have never happened. This terrorist should have never been in our country in the first place," he added.

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the U.S. under the Operation Allies Welcome program and is believed to have driven from Washington state to carry out the assault.

"The WV delegation, and all of Congress, will be working alongside @POTUS to reverse [former President] Joe Biden's disastrous policies and ensure we find and remove any terrorist threats that the last administration let into our country," Moore concluded.

Shortly after the shooting, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that President Donald Trump had requested an additional 500 Guard members for the capital.

Following the attack, the Trump administration said it is halting all asylum decisions, with Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Joseph Edlow announcing Friday night that the agency is pausing decisions "until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible."

