Tags: christina bobb | wall street journal | trump | 2024

Christina Bobb to Newsmax: WSJ Editorial Rebuking Trump 'Big Yawn'

By    |   Wednesday, 14 June 2023 03:41 PM EDT

Christina Bobb, an attorney and adviser to Donald Trump, dismissed on Newsmax a Wall Street Journal editorial published Tuesday that was a scathing rebuke of Trump, in which the editorial board predicted that if the former president gets the 2024 Republican nomination, "the libs will own" the GOP.

"This is, what, the 10,000th time we've seen an article like that?" Bobb asked on "American Agenda" Wednesday. "If Donald Trump blinked every time a bad review or something like that came out, he wouldn't be able to see anything."

The Wall Street Journal is owned by NewsCorp, which owns Fox News, a cable network that has shown bias against the former president.

"I think The Wall Street Journal missed it," she said. "I think most of the leftist media missed it. I think the American people recognize that this is political persecution and political prosecution, and they don't like it."

Bobb said she was at the Miami federal courthouse Tuesday, where Trump pleaded not guilty to a 37-count indictment regarding his handling of classified information. She said she spoke to many people who were there.

"There were many immigrants," she said. "Many, many generations of Americans there were saying, 'We fully support this president. We don't like what is happening.' The fact that the Wall Street Journal came out with a different opinion, to me, is like a big yawn. Who cares? It's not going to stop him.

"He's doing fantastic. His poll numbers are through the roof. He's crushing all of his political opponents. He's ahead of Joe Biden in the polls. I think this Wall Street Journal hit piece really is wishful thinking on the part of the left, and it's going to go the way of all of the other bad articles."



Wednesday, 14 June 2023 03:41 PM
