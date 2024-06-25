Christina Bobb to Newsmax: Trump to Be 'Strategic' in Debate

Republican National Committee attorney Christina Bobb provided insights into former President Donald Trump's anticipated debate strategy during a Monday appearance on Newsmax's "Prime News."

Bobb hinted at a potential shift in Trump's well-known dynamic and aggressive debating style, suggesting he might adopt a more calculated approach in his next debate appearance.

"I think he will be chomping at the bit, but he is a very seasoned debater at this time," Bobb said. "He's been around the block a number of times now, and I think he knows that he can't go full-throttle Donald Trump the way I personally would probably really enjoy seeing it."

According to Bobb, Trump is expected to be strategic and reserved with his responses.

"I think we can expect a bit of a reserved Donald Trump. He's going to be very strategic and very pointed with his answers, and I do suspect that he'll get a few zingers in there just because he's Donald Trump," she added.

During the interview, Bobb addressed criticisms often leveled at Trump, particularly regarding norms and behaviors. She argued that Trump's opponents focus on these aspects due to their inability to debate policy issues effectively.

"They cannot debate on the issues; they can't debate on their policy because their policy is terrible," Bobb said, referring to Democrats. "Everybody can see it right now. Our nation is suffering in a way that it probably has not suffered since the Civil War. They lose on every single issue, so they have to come up with some new phantom problem."

Bobb went on to criticize Trump's detractors for what she described as disingenuous attacks.

"As you said, to clutch their pearls, to pretend like Donald Trump is some bad guy when he's not, and they're out of ammo at this point. So, they're making up things as they go," she said. "It's not a good look for them. They're not doing well."

