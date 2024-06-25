WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christina bobb | trump | strategic | debate

Christina Bobb to Newsmax: Trump to Be 'Strategic' in Debate

By    |   Tuesday, 25 June 2024 06:22 AM EDT

Republican National Committee attorney Christina Bobb provided insights into former President Donald Trump's anticipated debate strategy during a Monday appearance on Newsmax's "Prime News."

Bobb hinted at a potential shift in Trump's well-known dynamic and aggressive debating style, suggesting he might adopt a more calculated approach in his next debate appearance.

"I think he will be chomping at the bit, but he is a very seasoned debater at this time," Bobb said. "He's been around the block a number of times now, and I think he knows that he can't go full-throttle Donald Trump the way I personally would probably really enjoy seeing it."

According to Bobb, Trump is expected to be strategic and reserved with his responses.

"I think we can expect a bit of a reserved Donald Trump. He's going to be very strategic and very pointed with his answers, and I do suspect that he'll get a few zingers in there just because he's Donald Trump," she added.

During the interview, Bobb addressed criticisms often leveled at Trump, particularly regarding norms and behaviors. She argued that Trump's opponents focus on these aspects due to their inability to debate policy issues effectively.

"They cannot debate on the issues; they can't debate on their policy because their policy is terrible," Bobb said, referring to Democrats. "Everybody can see it right now. Our nation is suffering in a way that it probably has not suffered since the Civil War. They lose on every single issue, so they have to come up with some new phantom problem."

Bobb went on to criticize Trump's detractors for what she described as disingenuous attacks.

"As you said, to clutch their pearls, to pretend like Donald Trump is some bad guy when he's not, and they're out of ammo at this point. So, they're making up things as they go," she said. "It's not a good look for them. They're not doing well."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican National Committee attorney Christina Bobb provided insights into former President Donald Trump's anticipated debate strategy during a Monday appearance on Newsmax's "Prime News." Bobb hinted at a potential shift in Trump's well-known dynamic and aggressive...
christina bobb, trump, strategic, debate
369
2024-22-25
Tuesday, 25 June 2024 06:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved