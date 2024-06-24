Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Booted Off CNN For Telling Truth About Bias

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Monday night about getting booted off CNN earlier in the day after she mentioned how biased the network's moderators — Jake Tapper and Dana Bash — for Thursday's presidential debate are against the former president.

"It was truly shocking that they not only cut off my microphone but booted me off the entire show simply for restating what one of their anchors and the host of this week's debate has said on the air," Leavitt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Host Kasie Hunt abruptly ended Leavitt's appearance on "CNN This Morning" soon after the Trump spokeswoman said, according to a transcript of her appearance, the former president on Thursday night will be dealing "with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well-known over the past eight years in their biased coverage of him."

After Hunt defended her colleagues as having acquitted themselves as professionals because they have interviewed candidates on both sides of the aisle, Leavitt responded, "Well, first of all, it would take someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper/Donald Trump to see that Jake Tapper has consistently …"

Hunt interrupted and warned Leavitt, "Ma'am, we're going to stop this interview if you're going to keep attacking my colleagues." Leavitt continued, "[Tapper] frequently likened President Trump to Adolf Hitler." The interview then ended.

"Jake Tapper can go on CNN, push these lies about President Trump, say that his presidency was the longest American nightmare we've ever had," Leavitt said. "He can compare President Trump to Hitler. He can call him names. He can push the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. He can side with the Biden campaign and lying that the Hunter Biden laptop was a Russian scheme.

"Yet, when I go on there and call him out for those lies, they cut us off. It is shocking how triggered they are by the truth, and whether they meant to or not, they proved our campaign's very point that President Trump is knowingly walking into a 3-on-1 cage match on Thursday night, but he's doing it because he's so committed to bringing his message to every corner of this country, and he's determined to win."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com