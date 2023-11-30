Christina Bobb to Newsmax: Trump Didn't Threaten N.Y. Court Clerk

Christina Bobb, an attorney for Donald Trump's Save America PAC, slammed the reinstatement of a limited gag order preventing the former president from making comments about court staffers in his New York civil case.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," Bobb said Trump should be allowed to criticize state Supreme Court Judge Arthur F. Engoron's clerk, Allison Greenfield, during the trial.

"They were taking a look at whether he was threatening the staff or the clerk that worked for the judge, who is a very known active liberal activist," Bobb said, adding that a gag order was issued after Trump brought it up.

The order, issued on Oct. 3, was temporarily paused by a New York appeals court two weeks ago before being reinstated Thursday.

"Nothing that President Trump said was actually threatening the clerk," Bobb said. "He was just heavily criticizing her. ... So it's very disappointing."

Bobb noted that threatening someone verbally is a crime in the United States. The order was handed down, she theorized, so the court could fine Trump without a trial.

"Normally, you would have to go through a trial to see if you're guilty. But here, they can bypass that and just impose fines," the attorney said.

Trump is currently being sued in the New York Supreme Court by state Attorney General Letitia James' office for allegedly overvaluing his property assets in order to obtain discounted loans.

While Engoron already ruled that Trump inflated his assets and ordered his licenses to be revoked for several key New York properties, a trial is ongoing to determine the scope of his penalty and iron out other details.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

