Attorney Bobb to Newsmax: Efforts to Silence Trump Harm All Americans

An attorney for Donald Trump told Newsmax on Friday that efforts to place gag orders on the former president in two court cases not only violate his First Amendment right to free speech, but also the rights of others who wish to hear what he has to say.

Gag orders have been placed on Trump by a judge presiding over his D.C. election interference case and by a judge presiding over his $250 million civil fraud trial in New York. Trump was fined $15,000 by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron for twice violating that gag order, which was temporarily stayed by a New York appellate court.

"The First Amendment not only protects President Trump's right to speak freely about what's happening to him, but it also protects our rights as American citizens to receive information," Christina Bobb told "Eric Bolling The Balance" guest host Sebastian Gorka. "They're trying to block us from receiving information from the most popular presidential candidate in the race currently, Republican or Democrat.

"This very much is an effort to try to interfere with our ability to understand what President Trump is doing, what's going on with him with his policy positions, with his views on this. They're absolutely trying to prevent him from gaining popularity because everything he does and everything they do to him, he only grows in the polls."

Bobb said the efforts to silence Trump, whether through gag orders or civil and criminal proceedings, have been a systematic assault on the president and the rights of all Americans, from the Department of Justice (DOJ) on down.

"It absolutely appears coordinated," she said. "A few years ago, people used to talk about the deep state or the administrative state or the political class. Whatever you want to call it, the political establishment. I think we all kind of thought of it as this thing that didn't really have form.

"But now I think we can see exactly how coordinated it is and how calculated they communicate with folks. If you look at [DOJ special counsel] Jack Smith all the way down to [Fulton County Prosecutor] Fani Willis. A county DA. I mean, this is a local race. This is a local district attorney in one county in Georgia and then coordinating with the state attorney general in New York [Letitia James]. It's exceptionally coordinated from the highest levels down to simple county officials."

