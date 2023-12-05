×
Tags: christina bobb | donald trump | case | jack smith | 2020 election | evidence

Bobb to Newsmax: Smith Trying to Poison Well in Trump Case

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 10:28 PM EST

Christina Bobb told Newsmax on Tuesday how Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith was trying to poison the well in former President Donald Trump's 2020 election case.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," the attorney for Trump's Save America PAC criticized Smith for trying to build a case against the former president's character by bringing up irrelevant past statements.

"The whole purpose of Rule 404 is to prevent this very thing," Bobb said of the United States legal principle that evidence of a person's character is not admissible to prove if they committed a crime.

"The government is the one that brought the charges" in a Washington, D.C., district court accusing Trump of trying to overturn the 2020 election," she continued. "They're the ones that chose what was the bad behavior that they have the burden of proving."

Bobb accused Smith's office of attempting to "jam" themselves into the few and fleeting exceptions of Rule 404. However, she ultimately believes the project is "a stretch."

"I also think it goes to show the weakness of their case. If they actually had a really strong case that they could clearly articulate to the jury, they wouldn't need to be digging up this stuff and trying to convince them that he's just a bad person," Bobb explained.

The revelation that Smith is trying to portray Trump as having a "consistent plan of baselessly claiming election fraud" comes after he informed the court of the evidence he intends to use in a Tuesday legal filing.

District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan will oversee the DOJ's trial against Trump in Washington, D.C., which is currently set for March 2, 2024.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

