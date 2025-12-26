Pastor Miles to Newsmax: Christian Revival Is Surging

Pastor Lucas Miles told Newsmax on Friday that a powerful Christian revival is gaining momentum across the United States, with churches reporting dramatic increases in attendance and engagement as the new year approaches.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," Miles, senior director of Turning Point USA Faith, said the growth is widespread and undeniable, driven by a renewed hunger for faith and biblical truth.

"We've seen a tremendous spike," he said.

"We work with about 9,500 churches at Turning Point USA Faith across the country, and we are receiving text messages and emails and phone calls from across our network — from pastors that are seeing the same kind of growth that I am."

According to Miles, many churches are reporting attendance increases of 25%, 35%, and even 50%, with some congregations doubling or tripling in size in a remarkably short time.

"This is what we're calling the 'Charlie Kirk effect,'" he said, referencing the late conservative leader's influence among younger Americans.

"But ultimately, it's a revival that the Lord has inspired."

Miles emphasized that true revival cannot be artificially created or staged.

"You can't fake revival. You can't manufacture it. But we can steward it," he said.

He said Christian leaders are focused on responsibly guiding this influx of believers, particularly those returning to the faith after years away from church.

"I think that's the moment that we're in going into the new year," Miles explained. "Figuring out how we can, as Christian leaders, steward this moment to ultimately bring as many people to Christ as possible."

Beyond growing church attendance, Miles said discipleship is key, ensuring that new and returning believers develop a deeper understanding of their faith.

"We want to take the new people that are coming in and coming back to the faith and help disciple them deeper in their walk with Christ," he said.

Miles also warned that the revival is happening amid increasing cultural and ideological threats to Christianity.

"There are a lot of threats to the gospel out there right now," he said, pointing to Christian persecution worldwide, the rise of Islamist extremism, and the spread of Marxist ideology.

"I think it's more important than ever to have a strong church and a strong faith," Miles said. "We're trying to do just that."

