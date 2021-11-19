Rep. Chris Stewart to Newsmax: Spending Bill Dems' 'Worst' in Years

By voting to pass the $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" agenda bill, Democrats have approved the "worst bill that they considered" in years, Rep Chris Stewart told Newsmax Friday.

"My reason gets very clear because this is perhaps the worst bill that they considered since I've been in Congress for nine years, and probably for generations beyond that," the Utah Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Further, Stewart said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be taking a victory lap for the bill, but that will "last about 37 seconds" because Americans know how harmful the legislation will be if it's signed into law.

"The American people know this bill is going to make inflation worse," he said. "It's going to drive down the number of people who are employed. It's going to aggravate every one of the supply chain problems that were encountered right now."

But Stewart said that he's looking forward to Republicans sweeping the House and Senate in the 2022 election as a result of the vote, as Americans have "repudiated this incredible spending, trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars of spending" that Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and President Joe Biden have "pushed upon the American people."

The Congressional Budget Office has scored the bill and reported that it will mean a net increase of $367 billion in the net deficit from 2022 to 2031, not counting revenues generated through tax enforcement, contradicting what the president and Democrats have been saying about it.

Biden has said the bill's spending will not cost the taxpayers any money, and Stewart said that's because the president "lives in a financial fantasyland."

"[The Democrats] wrote the bill so it would be scored inaccurately in this 10-year window," he said. "They're going to fund these bills, supposedly for five or seven years, and then they dare the Republicans to take them back. But they know that once they're implemented, it's very it's nearly impossible to rescind these types of programs, and it's a way for them to manipulate the numbers."

While the bill's price tag is $1.75 trillion, Stewart said the "true cost" of it is about $5.4 trillion.

"If you add it up, it means the Democrats in the last 16 months have spent about $12 trillion," said Stewart. "It's an unfathomable amount of money … people say, well, our kids, our grandkids are going to pay it. No, they're not. We'll never make this a generation or two generations away. There will be a severe economic correction if we don't find a way to turn some of the spending back."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here