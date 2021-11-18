Quinnipiac Poll: Biden Approval Sinks to Low of 36 Percent

A poll historically more favorable to Democrats has President Joe Biden's approval rating at just 36%.

The latest Quinnipiac Poll is so alarming for Democrats that Quinnipiac University Polling analyst Tim Malloy is sounding the alarm for the left ahead of the midterms.

"An ominous double whammy for the Democrats with midterms less than a year out," Malloy said. "The Senate and the House will be up for grabs and voters want the GOP to win the jump ball."

An 8-point edge to Republicans is outside the margin of error and 46% of adults polled want Republicans to gain control of the House compared to just 38% preferring Democrats.

Biden has similarly poor numbers on his approval rating. The president is negative-17 on his approval, as a majority disapprove. The partisan breakdown is not as noteworthy as a majority of independent voters disapprove of the job Biden has done, while less than one-third approve.

By party:

Republicans – 94% disapprove, 4% approve.

Democrats – 87% approve, 7% disapprove.

Independents – 56% disapprove, 29% approve.

Biden is failing on the issues as well:

Economy – 59% disapprove, 34% approve.

Foreign policy – 55% disapprove, 33% approve.

Coronavirus – 50% disapprove, 45% approve.

Climate change – 48% disapprove, 41% approve.

Biden declared himself the unifier in chief, but in a response proving otherwise — in an open-ended question — respondents named political division their No. 1 issue in America.

Division/Polarization: 11%.

The economy: 10%.

Immigration/Border security: 8%.

Inflation/High cost of living: 8%.

Adults are sour on Biden on his personal traits, too, as a majority (51%) say he is not honest and 57% say he does not have good leadership skills.

"Is the Biden administration's signature legislation enough to start righting the ship? $3 trillion to fortify the country's infrastructure backbone and shore up the future of American families through social programs still gets hearty support from Americans," Malloy said. "But from the character issues to the broad swath of national and international concerns, that ship continues to take on water."

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,378 U.S. adults Nov. 11-15, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.